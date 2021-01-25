Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65.

