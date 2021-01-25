Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1,495.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.28.

DECK stock opened at $319.88 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

