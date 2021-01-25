Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $68,000 in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 257.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth about $1,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 608.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $21.21 on Monday. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.