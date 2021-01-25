Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 368.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.66.

TREX opened at $98.16 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

