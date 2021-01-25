Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 205.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE JKS opened at $68.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.