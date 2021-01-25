Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 23,929.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,265,000 after buying an additional 1,010,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 529,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 6,711.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,127 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ameren by 398.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 219,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.88 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.