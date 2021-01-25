Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 261.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 45.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $204.55.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

