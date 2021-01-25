Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,904,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,273,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $145.82 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

