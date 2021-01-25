Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.