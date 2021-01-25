Somerset Trust Co Sells 91 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Clorox stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.15. 12,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

