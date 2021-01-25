Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.23. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,471. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.94.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

