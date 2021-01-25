Somerset Trust Co Increases Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

PFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,062. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

