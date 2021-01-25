Somerset Trust Co Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $252.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,198. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

