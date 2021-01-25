Somerset Trust Co Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $37,266,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.5% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,230,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,607. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

