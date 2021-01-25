Somerset Trust Co Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.36. 1,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.