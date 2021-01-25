Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Shares of XPL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.