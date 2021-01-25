Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $761.95 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

