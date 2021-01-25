Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is CMC Financial Group’s 6th Largest Position

CMC Financial Group trimmed its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises 1.6% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.