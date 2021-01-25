Smartshare Achieves Market Capitalization of $789,246.14 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $789,246.14 and $135,507.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

