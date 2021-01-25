Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $767,380.96 and $253,463.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00056004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00127374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

