SingularDTV Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $102,172.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.