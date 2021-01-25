Simulations Plus (SLP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP):

1/13/2021 – Simulations Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

1/12/2021 – Simulations Plus was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2021 – Simulations Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $85.00.

1/8/2021 – Simulations Plus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.78.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,704. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

