Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $90.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 11707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

SI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 271.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

