Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $63.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $51.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
