Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $63.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $51.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

