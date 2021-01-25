Silgan (SLGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLGN opened at $37.40 on Monday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

