Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.
NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.
Silgan Company Profile
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.
