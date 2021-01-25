Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

