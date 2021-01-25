Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

Signature Bank stock opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $160.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

