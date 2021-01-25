Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point increased their price target on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $160.63. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.