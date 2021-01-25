Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned a $13.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SWIR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $769.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,326 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.