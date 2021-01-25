Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.39. 301,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

