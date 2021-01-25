Siebert Williams Shank Upgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Hold

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $13.35 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $530.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

