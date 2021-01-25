Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of EXPGF opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Experian has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $41.80.
Experian Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.