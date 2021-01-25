Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EXPGF opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Experian has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $41.80.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

