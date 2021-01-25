Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.53 Million

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post sales of $157.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.30 million and the highest is $158.03 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $151.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $522.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.36 million to $525.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $726.78 million, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $764.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,965 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,495. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.10, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

