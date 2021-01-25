ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $554.68.

NOW stock opened at $541.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

