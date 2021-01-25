ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $670.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $554.68.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $541.09 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

