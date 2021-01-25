Sentivate (SNTVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $283,529.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $283,529.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.19 or 0.00764969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.60 or 0.04184409 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.