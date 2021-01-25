Sensient Technologies Co. Declares Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.05. 280,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

