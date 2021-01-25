Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $9.14 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $837,021.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.19 or 0.00764969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.60 or 0.04184409 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017719 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,633,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

