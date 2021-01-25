Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SIC opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.