Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
SIC opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.
Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Select Interior Concepts Company Profile
Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.