Secret (SCRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Secret has a total market cap of $76.12 million and $1.11 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00325008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030875 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.67 or 0.01481378 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,652,712 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

