SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $18.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,317,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 147,052 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SeaSpine by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 42.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

