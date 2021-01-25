Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NTRS stock opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

