Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.