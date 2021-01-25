Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.