Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 5,301 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.