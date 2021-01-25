Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 5,301 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
