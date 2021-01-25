Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schindler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

SHLAF stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.41.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

