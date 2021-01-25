Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.40 ($128.71).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

SY1 opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €110.20.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.