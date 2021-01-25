Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $43.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

