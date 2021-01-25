Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.22 ($21.44).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €21.87 ($25.73) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.01 and a 200-day moving average of €15.61.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

