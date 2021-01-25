salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 217,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,045. The stock has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,710 shares of company stock worth $24,201,071 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

